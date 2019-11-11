$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.09. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of HRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,472. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,120,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,340,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

