0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1,798.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00231311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01517433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128291 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002961 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

