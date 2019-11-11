$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,333. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.