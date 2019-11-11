$0.26 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $233,959.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $107,090.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,146.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,366. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 235,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after buying an additional 49,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $941.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.01. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

