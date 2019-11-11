-$0.17 EPS Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Verso reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.30 million. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Verso by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Verso by 241.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 220,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.03. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

