-$0.04 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 865,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $303.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signition LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 124,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 873,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 353,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

