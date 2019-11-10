Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ZMTP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zoom Telephonics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.88.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

