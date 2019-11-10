Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.83 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.82. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2020 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,839,000 after buying an additional 151,607 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,885 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

