Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.96 and a beta of 0.90. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

