Zeitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 71.7% higher against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $160,648.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,240,710 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.