Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

AVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. Avista has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $67,269.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,787.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.