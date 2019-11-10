Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONCY. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

ONCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 632,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,859. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

