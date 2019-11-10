Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

MFNC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,047. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

