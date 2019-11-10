Zacks Investment Research Lowers HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HYRE. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 167,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 139.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

