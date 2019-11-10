Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,803.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,350 shares of company stock worth $481,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $294,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 9.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

