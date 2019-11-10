Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

DPSGY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. 28,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,125. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.