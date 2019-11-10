Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $43.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.30 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $38.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $152.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.05 million, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Several analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MBIN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.17. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

In other news, insider Michael R. Dury acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $200,520.00. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

