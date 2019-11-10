Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,629. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.