Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,629. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

