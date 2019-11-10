Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

