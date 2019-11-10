Zacks: Analysts Set $3.00 Target Price for Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyren an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cyren alerts:

CYRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyren in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cyren by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 689,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cyren by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 228,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,474. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyren (CYRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.