Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NYSE SITE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,457.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

