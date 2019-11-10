Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post $361.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.48 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $343.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Acushnet stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

