Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $76.92 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $57.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $288.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $289.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $336.80 million to $362.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 1.62. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $249,800.00. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,490 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 722.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 367,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,074,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 227,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,133,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

