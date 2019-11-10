Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 65,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $98.90 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

