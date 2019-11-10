Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.23.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.03. Yeti has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Yeti by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

