X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) shares were down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, approximately 1,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.