Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €210.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €186.65 ($217.03).

Wirecard stock opened at €116.05 ($134.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €170.70 ($198.49). The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

