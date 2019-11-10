Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Critical Survey

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wintrust Financial and Boston Private Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 Boston Private Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $76.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Boston Private Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.53 billion 2.52 $343.17 million $5.86 11.50 Boston Private Financial $311.29 million 3.12 $80.38 million $0.97 12.02

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Private Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Wintrust Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Boston Private Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 20.24% 10.65% 1.06% Boston Private Financial 22.40% 10.15% 0.92%

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Boston Private Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

