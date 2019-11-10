Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ WING traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. 446,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,645. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,100 shares of company stock worth $1,792,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,159,000 after purchasing an additional 204,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 920,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wingstop by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

