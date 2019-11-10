William J. Naylon Sells 2,852 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $215,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,028.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PSMT opened at $75.00 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.00.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,125,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,138,000 after buying an additional 116,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,019,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,786,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.
Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.