William Blair Weighs in on Standex Int’l Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Standex Int’l in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:SXI opened at $80.12 on Friday. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $984.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 20.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 32.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

