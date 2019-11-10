William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sapiens International in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $16,137,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

