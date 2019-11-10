William Blair Comments on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $75.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

