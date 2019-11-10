William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.68.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million.

In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $237,250.00. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,694,890 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.