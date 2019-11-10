Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of Whirlpool worth $619,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $2,748,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,738,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $154.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

