Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 20th

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.66.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.