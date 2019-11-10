Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 20th

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

