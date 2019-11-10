Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 578,589 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,636. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

