Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,119 Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of BURL traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a 200 day moving average of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.22. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,860,010.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,676 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

