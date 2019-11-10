WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.28

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $30.72. WestJet Airlines shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 137,669 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71.

About WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA)

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

