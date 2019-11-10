Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams bought 25,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at C$448,500. Also, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens bought 30,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$889,200. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,200 shares of company stock worth $94,944.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

