Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE:WMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 275,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 943.01 and a current ratio of 943.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.76. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

