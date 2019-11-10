Wendy L. Dixon Sells 10,576 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INCY opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 260.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

