Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.57

Shares of Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $17.65. Weir Group shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEIGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

