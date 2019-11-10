Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,625 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $338,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 233.3% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 314,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $641,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KLIC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. 238,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,912. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.