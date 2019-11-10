Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. 2,995,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

