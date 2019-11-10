Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 39,609 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 4,856,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,392. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

