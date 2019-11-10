Wedbush Comments on Wintrust Financial Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

WTFC stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

