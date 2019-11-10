Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after acquiring an additional 497,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 33.3% during the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,400,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.79.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $39,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,093 shares of company stock worth $3,727,381 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.71. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.