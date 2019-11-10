Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 184,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,724. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $925.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $575,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $51,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

