Walter H. Wilkinson Sells 2,762 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qorvo stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Qorvo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 209,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qorvo by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

